The huge success of Viswasam puts a comma in my journey with Ajith sir, says director Siva

Lmk May 08 2019, 4.36 pm May 08 2019, 4.36 pm

Thala Ajith and director Siva are one of the most potent and influential combinations in Tamil commercial cinema. Out of the 4 films that they’ve done together, two of them (Viswasam and Vedalam) emerged as sensational blockbusters and one of them (Veeram) was a successful affair. Vivegam was their only film which didn’t fulfill the humongous pre-release expectations that it carried. In a recent detailed interview to a news portal, Siva talked about the massive success of Viswasam and whether it feels extra special to him due to Vivegam misfiring before that. This is what he said,

“The success of each of my films gives me an emotional boost. Vivegam was physically my most strenuous film, due to the adverse weather conditions and foreign terrain in which it was shot. The film wasn’t received well, and our entire team was looking to bounce back with a big success. All us knew that Viswasam would give us a huge blockbuster comeback after seeing the preview show. The massive success that God has gifted us has boosted our entire team’s spirit. Now both Ajith sir and myself have gone our separate ways to do films with others. The success of Viswasam puts a comma in our journey. We’ll definitely be back together to do many more films.”

Siva is said to be preparing a cracking mass masala script for Suriya now for a film to be produced by Studio Green. Ajith is slated to work again with his Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Thala and Siva are expected to be back together after a year or two.