Nithya Menen is a beautiful actress, who works across all the film industries of the South. Now, she has forayed into Hindi with Mission Mangal directed by Jagan Shakthi, which also features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee, Sonakshi Sinha and others. Her upcoming film, in Malayalam, is Kolambi, directed by TK Rajeev Kumar, who was originally associated with Kamal Haasan’s Sabash Naidu. The teaser of this film has made the right noises so far. Nithya is also essaying the role of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late J Jayalalithaa in a biopic titled as The Iron Lady, directed by Priyadarshini. In an interesting chat, Nithya talks about Kolambi, Rajeev Kumar and the progress of The Iron Lady.

While talking about Kolambi and director TK Rajeev Kumar, Nithya stated, “Rajeev sir is one of my favourite directors. I have worked with him in Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty. His dominance of the craft is so brilliant and he is someone who is very innovative. He brings new technologies to films with ease. I enjoy working with him. Kolambi is a very typical Rajeev Kumar film. It is exactly the kind of film that I always liked to do in terms of content or filmmaking. I like films that are sensitive, that say something and that will make you feel something and are still very pleasant. It has so many layers and depth. It was a very nourishing and nurturing experience for me to have worked in Kolambi and with Rajeev Kumar sir!”

As regards The Iron Lady, the biopic of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Nithya admits that it is a massive project and cannot be made quickly. She added, “A lot of effort has to be taken by the cast and crew. Director Priyadarshini doesn’t want to do the film just to capitalise on the subject. We want to do justice to the film. Hence, we are trying not to compromise on anything by starting immediately. The film is still in the pre-production stage but we will be starting shoot very soon.” We wish you luck, Nithya!