The Petta trailer works big time, Rajinikanth in classic 'Superstar' form

Following an unexpected footage leak, the trailer of Petta was launched 35 minutes in advance, at 10:25 am on Friday morning. The vibes and mood created by the trailer are absolutely positive and Rajini fans and movie trackers are already calling the film a blockbuster on the basis of what the trailer shows us. As director Karthik Subbaraj and his team have very clearly established already, Petta is a film high on ‘Rajinism’ and we certainly #GetRajinified with this trailer. His little jig at the end of the trailer will most definitely make you smile.

The legendary Superstar is energetic, charismatic and casual, pulling off action scenes, romance and his trademark antics (with his cooling glass and the gun) with absolute ease. Rajinikanth plays Kaali, a hostel warden and there are enough eulogising punchlines dedicated to the Superstar. He also doles out his share of punch dialogues like "style ah iruken ah? naturally", “sirappana tharamaana sambavangala inimey dan paakapora, "adichu underwearoda oda vitruven", "kola gaandla iruken mavane kollama vida maatten", "sweet saapda porom", which are guaranteed to electrify his fans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCB0ZfQ9Rzs&feature=youtu.be

Apart from focusing on Rajini in all his glory, we are also introduced to the other characters in the film like the main antagonists Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the love interests Simran and Trisha, and the likes of Sasikumar, Bobby Simha, Sananth and Megha Akash. Anirudh’s background score elevates the trailer, taking us through upbeat phases and also relaxing us with a soothing score for the lighter moments. The story, as such, isn’t revealed and we are just shown that Kaali is up against a group of baddies and that there won’t be any shortage of action (choreographed by Peter Hein). Kaali also has a past life, in which we get the likes of Trisha and Sasikumar in the story.

Petta will release on January 10th. With hit songs and now this terrific trailer, the team couldn’t have dreamt of a better pre-release mood. A big winner ahead!