The secret behind Rajinikanth's successful 4 decades in Tamil cinema revealed!

We had reported about how Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent interview to Zee Tamil on Diwali day turned out to be a huge success among television viewers. One particularly interesting insight about the Superstar from this interview was when he talked about the various criteria that he looks for while picking scripts and his films.

He said that first and foremost, his films have to be mass oriented and that he doesn't look for class films and accreditation from the various awards committees. He also told that he makes it a point to have his films lean towards kids and ladies, so that entire families turn up for his films in theaters. The Superstar talked about how the subject of the film should emotionally touch him in at least a couple of moments. Rajini also said that there has to be something new in every film of his and that he doesn't wish to repeat himself.

So, this is the basis of Rajini’s longevity and domination in the Tamil cinema fraternity for over 4 decades now. He is in no mood to stop, and he has already wrapped Petta.