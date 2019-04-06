The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Murugadoss to be revealed on this special day!

In Com Staff April 06 2019, 7.08 pm April 06 2019, 7.08 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film will be directed by AR Murugadoss and this is the first time that Thalaivar is acting under Murugadoss direction. Produced by Lyca, this film is all set to commence shooting from next week on an auspicious day on the 10th April in Mumbai. As of now Lady superstar Nayanthara has been brought in to play the heroine while Anirudh Ravichander will compose tunes. A photoshoot for the film happened recently in Chennai and sadly the images of it have been leaked online.

The leaked images show the stylish actor in a cop avatar. It has been said that Rajinikanth will be playing dual roles in the film, one that of a cop and the other as a social activist. Meanwhile, we have information from our sources on the first look poster. According to the sources, “The crew is planning to release the first look poster on the 10th of April when the shoot begins in Mumbai. The title of the film will also be revealed along with the poster on the 10th morning”. It has to be recalled that producer Lyca had released the first look poster for the Kamal starrer Indian 2 also on the day when they began the shoot and it looks like they are going to follow the same practice for this Rajinikanth starrer as well.

Rajinikanth appearing as a cop is not the first time as he had donned on the khaki in films such as Moondru Mugam, Pandian and Kodi Parakkudhu. Excitements are at an all-time high especially after the actor delivered a massive hit with his last film Petta directed by Karthik Subbaraj. As regards the leaked images from the photoshoot of the film of the actor, his publicist has requested people not to share them.