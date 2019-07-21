In Com Staff July 21 2019, 6.46 pm July 21 2019, 6.46 pm

The talk of the town currently is not anything other than Thala Ajith’s upcoming film, Nerkonda Paarvai. This film is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit film Pink and the anticipation level is extremely high for this. This film, also starring Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles and Rangaraj Pandey and Adhik Ravichandran in pivotal roles is scheduled to release on 8th August. Now, to keep the hype surrounding the film alive, the makers have released the theme song lyrical from the film and we must say, it sounds extremely powerful!

The theme song, titled Thee Mugam Dhaan, was released by the producer and along with it, he wrote that if life had a theme song, this would be it. This is the third track from the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja has once again scored a hit with this one! Sathyan, Senthil Daas and Sarath have sung the song and it has been written by Pa Vijay. While fans are stoked about the fact that the much-awaited theme song is out, some are also complaining about the fact that it could have been a bit better. The trailer became a huge hit from the moment it released and fans loved Ajith’s power-packed performance in it. Ajith will be seen reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the Hindi film. Pink is a courtroom drama where Amitabh played an advocate fighting for three women who battle against a politically powerful molester.

Listen to the song here: