Thevar Magan sequel: Will Kamal Haasan go back on his word?

After a flop show at the box office with Vishwaroopam 2, Kamal Haasan is now on the finishing stage of the Tamil Bigg Boss season which he hosts. The actor will soon begin shooting for the magnum opus Indian-2, which is to be helmed by Shankar. Sources say that the film will go on floors in December this year in Taiwan.

And now, there is another interesting update that has been flowing around in Kollywood news circles. Kamal Haasan is reportedly having thoughts of green-lighting the script for the sequel of Thevar Magan, one of the biggest blockbusters in his career.

During the promotions of Vishwaroopam-2, Kamal had strongly said that Indian-2 would be his final film in the industry, after which he would take a full jump into the political scene. However, with such an idea popping up, it looks like the established actor would take some more time before making his full-time entry official.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s production venture which stars Vikram and Akshara Haasan is progressing at a brisk pace. The Rajesh M Selva directorial is billed as a fast-paced action thriller which will have some mind-boggling stunt sequences. Ghibran is in charge of the music for this exciting project.