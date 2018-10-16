image
Tuesday, October 16th 2018
English
Thiagarajan Kumararaja heaps praise on Vijay Sethupathi

Regional

Thiagarajan Kumararaja heaps praise on Vijay Sethupathi

LmkLmk   October 16 2018, 12.43 pm
back
EntertainmentFahadh FaazilGayathrieMysskinRamya KrishnanregionalSamantha AkkineniSuper DeluxeThiagarajan KumararajaVijay Sethupathi
nextSarkar to have a simultaneous release in Telugu states
ALSO READ

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar’s leaked pic hints at him playing baldilocks

Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Five times the dream girl was in command

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sourabh and Jasleen make Anup a jealous Jalota