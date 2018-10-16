Thiagarajan Kumararaja heaps praise on Vijay Sethupathi

The first look poster of director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe which was released recently stunned one and all thanks to Vijay Sethupathi's look as a transgender. The actor plays a transwoman named Shilpa and the director said in a recent media interaction that Vijay Sethupathi is the most versatile actor in the industry currently and that he can pull off just about anything. He also said that Super Deluxe wasn’t an awareness film about the life of a transwoman.

Kumararaja added that Super Deluxe is a film meant for a mature audience just like his debut film Aaranya Kaandam and that he expects an 'A' rating from the censor board again. He stated in a matter of fact tone that he isn't out to make films for the kids and family audience.

Super Deluxe also has the likes of Samantha, Fahadh Faazil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin and Gayathrie in its cast list. Thiagarajan reiterated that Super Deluxe is mainstream and commercial in nature, and isn't a very experimental film like his debut vehicle, Aaranya Kaandam. Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy and Neelan have also collaborated with the director on the film's screenplay, which is expected to be one of the unique selling points of the film.