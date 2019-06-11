Director Subramaniam Siva is someone who is close to actor Dhanush and his family. He has directed Dhanush in the superhit film Thiruda Thirudi which had the famous foot tapping number Manmadha Rasa that almost shook the entire Tamil Nadu when it was released. The director has also done a few films after that and now his next directorial Vellai Yaanai featuring Samuthirakani in the lead will be hitting the screens soon after having completed production and ready for release.
Our sources close to the team of Vellai Yaanai state, “The shooting of the film Vellai Yaanai directed by Subramaniam Siva was complete long ago which led to the film entering the post-production phase. It will soon be sent to the censor certification process”. The director also informed the same through his Twitter handle to convey that the film is in its final stages and will hit the screens soon. As per the reports Vellai Yaanai is about farmers belonging to Thanjavur district. Besides Samuthirakani, the film has Aathmiya playing the lady lead.
Vellai Yaanai also has comedian Yogi Babu who is a constant in all the films these days, in an important role. Produced by S Vinodh Kumar for his Mini Studios banner, Vellai Yaanai has R Jagadeesan handling the camera. Subramaniam Siva’s last directorial was Seedan in 2011, a Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Nandanam and it has been eight years since he called the shots. He is also the President of the All India Dhanush Fan Club. He helped the actor in the post-production work of Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 and has also written the dialogues for his production Amma Kanakku. His other directorial projects include Pori with Jiiva and Yogi with director Ameer. Both the films did not do too well at the box office. It is hoped that Vellai Yaanai will bring back the glory to Subramaniam Siva.Read More