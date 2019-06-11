In Com Staff June 11 2019, 12.18 am June 11 2019, 12.18 am

Director Subramaniam Siva is someone who is close to actor Dhanush and his family. He has directed Dhanush in the superhit film Thiruda Thirudi which had the famous foot tapping number Manmadha Rasa that almost shook the entire Tamil Nadu when it was released. The director has also done a few films after that and now his next directorial Vellai Yaanai featuring Samuthirakani in the lead will be hitting the screens soon after having completed production and ready for release.

Our sources close to the team of Vellai Yaanai state, “The shooting of the film Vellai Yaanai directed by Subramaniam Siva was complete long ago which led to the film entering the post-production phase. It will soon be sent to the censor certification process”. The director also informed the same through his Twitter handle to convey that the film is in its final stages and will hit the screens soon. As per the reports Vellai Yaanai is about farmers belonging to Thanjavur district. Besides Samuthirakani, the film has Aathmiya playing the lady lead.