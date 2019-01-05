This ace director wrote seven scripts for Vijay, but never got to collaborate with him!

Sundar C is definitely one of the most important directors in Kollywood, when it comes to the fact on how he has successfully churned out money-spinners continuously over the years. But, for Kamal Haasan’s Anbe Sivam which was more of an experimental film, all his ventures in the past have turned out to be hit at the BO, with a special mention to how he has delivered successes for even tier-3 actors in Kollywood. But even after all these wins, he still has an unfulfilled wish.

In his recent interview, Sundar C said that Thalapathy Vijay is the only actor whom he has missed working with in his career. “I wrote almost seven scripts with Vijay in mind, which were later made with some other actors and eventually turned out to be hits. More than the producers who made money, the scripts I wrote for him gave me more profits."

Sundar C had spoken to Vijay before the start of his magnum opus Sangamithra, but the wait for the two to work together has been extended even further. The director is in the final stages of shooting Vantha Rajavaathan Varuven, STR’s upcoming family entertainer that boasts of a huge cast and limitless comic sequences. In February, he is expected to take off with Vishal’s action entertainer that has Tamannah and Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female leads.