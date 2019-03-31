This actor is playing Nayanthara's father in Thalapathy 63!

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 11.47 pm March 31 2019, 11.47 pm

Vijay and Atlee’s Thalapathy 63 is without a doubt one of the most anticipated films of this year. This film’s shoot started with a Pooja on January 21 and since then the shoot has been progressing rapidly. The crew is currently filming in various locations across Chennai. Recently we even revealed that a huge football stadium set is being erected for the film! Now, the latest and big news is that Professor Gnanasambandam is all set to be in the film for the role of Nayanthara’s father!

Talking at a college event, Gnanasambandam revealed that he recently completed the shooting for Thalapathy 63 and that he is playing the Airaa actress's father. As soon as he said this, the whole audience erupted in a roar and clapped non-stop hearing this exciting news. It was also recently revealed that Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff would be a part of the film too and many reports are speculating that he will be playing the baddie. Well, it looks like the cast of this film is getting more and more exciting by the day! We cannot wait for more updates on this project.

Vijay's character in this movie is called Michael and he is rumoured to be playing the role of a footballer. The actor has even undergone training for the same. This movie, produced by AGS Entertainments, has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and editing by Ruben. The huge star cast also includes Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Yogi Babu and Kathir among others. Stay tuned for further updates!