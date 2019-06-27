In Com Staff June 27 2019, 11.37 pm June 27 2019, 11.37 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is possibly one of the most talked about and anticipated films of this year. As already known, the film boasts of a huge ensemble cast including some big names like Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu and Brahmaji, along with many other stars. The shooting for this film was wrapped up a few days back and the post-production work has already begun. It is known that Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi has composed the music for this film. Now, the buzz is that the Megastar’s next with Koratala Siva will also have Amit Trivedi as the music composer!

Many reports are stating that since the Megastar was impressed by Amit’s music for Sye Raa, he wants to also bring him on-board for his next film with Koratala Siva. No official confirmation has come regarding this and hopefully if it’s true, we might hear an announcement soon! Reportedly, the film will go on floors in August, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday and the official pooja will be held on August 22. It was also being reported that the film will see a release next year in the 2nd week of April. This film will be produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy. There’s also a strong buzz going around that Kiara Advani will be playing the female lead in this film. Let’s wait for an official confirmation regarding these.