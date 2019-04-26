This is how Sargun Mehta surprised the entire cast and crew of Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 10.22 pm April 26 2019, 10.22 pm

All of us know how hard the actors prepare for their roles in their upcoming films, and when they get applauded for the same, it is the real reward for them. The audience never shies away when they get to see a magnificent and an outstanding act and there have been so many instances when actresses have left the audience spellbound by their commitment to their roles.

For instance, Anushka Sharma when she rode a bullet in her debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and later in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and in Sultan, Katrina Kaif rode a bullet in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Shraddha Kapoor rode a bike in Ek Villain. All these moments stole the show and these actresses later received much appreciation too.

And now, this trend is also coming in the Punjabi entertainment industry, and the one who is getting it in the industry is none other but Sargun Mehta. The actress works really hard for her films and there is no doubt about that, seeing her exceptional performances in her Punjabi film.

Well, now Sargun Mehta is all set for the release of her upcoming Punjabi film, Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh. It so happened that in one of the scenes, Sargun was required to ride a bike. And the bike that she was to ride was not a normal one, but an Indian Scout Bike which weighs 294 kgs. The crew of the film was very worried because they wondered how they would execute the shot. But on the day of the shoot, they were all pleasantly surprised by Sargun’s confidence during the shot. It was then that they found out that she had secretly been learning how to ride the bike every day after the shoot schedule. She gave a perfect shot, leaving everyone stunned and awestruck on set.

Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh is an interesting concept which is being brought to life by Karan R Guliani, the director of the film. Sargun will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Gippy Grewal, and the two are super excited for the movie’s release. The film is being produced by Sumit Dutt, Anupama Katkar and Eara Dutt.

Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh will hit the screens on May 24, 2019.