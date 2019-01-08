This is what Thala Ajith told director Siva after watching Viswasam

Director Siva comes across as an extremely soft spoken man, in stark contrast to the loud commercial mass entertainers that he makes. He is quietly confident about the release of Viswasam on January 10th and is radiating a lot of positivity in all his interviews to promote the film. He says that during the final stages of Viswasam’s making, Ajith openly stated in the midst of all the unit members that Viswasam was the best among the 4 films that he has done with the director. Siva appreciates the star for delivering a very convincing performance as the “son of the soil”

Siva also compliments Nayanthara for her level of performance and the way she has grown as a performer over the years. “I had worked with her about 13 years back, when I was a cinematographer. Now, when I directed her in Viswasam, I could sense the way she has grown as a performer. She pulled off all the nuances so beautifully.”

Siva calls Viswasam a mass entertainer which will be rich in emotions and sentiments. He also doesn’t express any anxiety over Vivegam’s mixed reviews and below par response, and coolly states that he is here to do his job to the best of his capabilities and that he doesn’t get swayed by reviews and other online talk.