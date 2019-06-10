In Com Staff June 10 2019, 5.16 pm June 10 2019, 5.16 pm

Though luck didn’t really help him out much in cinema, Vikranth is an actor who puts in his best for every film in terms of his performances. Vikranth’s solid side roles in films like Pandianadu are quite memorable, and it looks like he will be making a big statement with three films that are at different stages of production. Vikranth’s next release would be Suttu Pudikka Utharavu, which will hit the big screens on the 14th of June, and even before that, his next film in Bakrid is ready and raring to go.

According to the trade sources, Bakrid is looking at a release date of July 12. “Vikranth’s Suttu Pudikka Utharavu is coming on the 14th of June. So, the actor felt that it would be fair to take up space of one month before the next film arrives, to have some breathing space in between for the promotions and other activities. As a film, Vikranth is very confident about Bakrid,” says the source.

Bakrid is being promoted as Tamil cinema’s first film that has a camel playing an important part. Directed by Jegadeesan Subu of Sigai fame, the film has Vasundhara Kashyap playing the female lead. Jegadeesan has also taken care of the cinematography, while the music is composed by D. Imman. In order to avoid complications with the Animal Welfare Board, the makers had taken special permissions right before the start of the shoot for the film. With major portions being shot across Rajasthan, Vikranth had taken up close to a month’s training to study the camel’s behaviours and get close to it.