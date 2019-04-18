This is why Badshah named his album 'ONE'!

In Com Staff April 18 2019, 4.32 pm April 18 2019, 4.32 pm

Punjabi music sensation Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, started his career in 2006 and has been entertaining the audience ever since. His song 'DJ Wale Babu', in collaboration with Aastha Gill, became viral within 24 hours of its release. Another hit song of his, 'Wakhra Swag', released in 2016 with Navv Inder and it also drove his fans crazy and even won many awards.

When Badshah released his album 'ONE', he had a lot of things on his mind when it came to naming it. The title symbolizes a lot of important things in his life. This album is his first one, which is one reason why he chose this name. And interestingly, 'O.N.E' is an acronym for 'Original Never Ends', which is mentioned on the album cover. It is a constant reminder that the original comes first, and is later followed by others.

But the strongest reason is the Punjabi singer's belief that he is at the top of his mind. Since he is in control of the things in his life, he selected a name that not only represented him but also his state of mind. Through this title, he also wanted to inspire people to be in charge of themselves and take responsibility for their decisions. The Badshah of swag leads a disciplined life that pushes him to work harder and achieve better.

The reason behind his stage name, as admitted in an interview, is his self-reliant attitude which makes him independent. Hence, he is the king of himself. When writing his lyrics, the 'Saturday Saturday' singer depends greatly on his personal experiences and those magical moments of inspiration create an idea in his mind. Those instances have even helped him to croon hit songs in under an hour's time!

Not many know that the very famous'DJ Wale Babu' was created within 20 minutes, as reported by the rapper himself. Sharing the struggle behind taking a long time to come up with his first album of 17 songs, Badshah declared that he's proud of his accomplishment. His songs, with the perfect blend of confidence, have given him a global fan-following today.