This newly married beauty joins Netflix’s Baahubali prequel!

After the phenomenal success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series, fans of the duology wanted to get more details into the world that the visionary director had created. And there on, the makers rolled out a brand new Netflix original series titled Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

The new series throws light on Sivagami’s life, her early days and the journey to the throne. Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur was brought on board to play the younger version of Ramya Krishnan here.

And now, it has been reported that Shriya Saran has been signed for an important role in the series. After watching her performance in Balakrishna’s Gautamaputra Satakarni, directors Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru wanted to bring her on board. The actress too readily accepted the offer and will be joining the sets very soon. However, we are still unsure on the role that she will be essaying in the prequel. Shriya recently tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning is being carried out in a grand manner, equaling the scale of the film. Netflix, who is now showing extra interest towards Indian originals, have lined up big productions with names such as Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.