image
Thursday, November 15th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

This newly married beauty joins Netflix’s Baahubali prequel!

Regional

This newly married beauty joins Netflix’s Baahubali prequel!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 15 2018, 7.18 pm
back
Baahubali: Before the BeginningNetflixRamya KrishnanShriya SaranSivagamiSS Rajamoulitollywood
nextViswasam special on Nayanthara's birthday
ALSO READ

Chris Hemsworth spotted shooting for Dhaka in Ahmedabad

Game Of Thrones' season 8: Winter is coming, this time in April

Indian Premiere of Narcos: Sacred Games' team meets Diego Luna, Michael Pena