This photo of Vijay Sethupathi as a transgender in Super Deluxe will intrigue you

Vijay Sethupathi is probably the only star in the Tamil film industry who keeps on trying out new things without being afraid of the end result. At an early age in his career, the actor portrayed a 40-year-old man in Soodhu Kavvum and played the role of a grandfather in Orange Mittai. Now, the actor has teamed up with Aaranya Kaandam director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja for Super Deluxe, an anthology film that also has Fahadh Faasil, Samantha, Mysskin, Gayathrie and Ramya Krishnan in an important role.

Yesterday, colourist Balaji Gopal shared an exclusive image from the film on his Twitter page, which gave us a clear idea of the role that Vijay Sethupathi is essaying in the film. The actor plays a transgender fighting for rights, in a first-of-a-kind role that other artists would be hesitant to take up.

Super Deluxe is getting ready with its final copy and will have a run worldwide in some important film festivals before finding a theatrical release. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is also looking forward to the release of his Seethakathi – the upcoming Balaji Tharaneetharan directorial in which the actor plays the role of a 70-year-old drama artist.