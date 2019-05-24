  3. Regional
Thugs of Hindostan actor to be pitted against Jayam Ravi

Regional

This Thugs of Hindostan actor to be pitted against Jayam Ravi in JR 25

According to sources, Bollywood actor Ronit Roy will also be making his Tamil debut in Jayam Ravi's film as the main antagonist.

back
2 StatesAdangamaruJai Lava KusaJayam Ravijr ntrKaabilKanaaKaththiLakshmanMaharshiNidhi AgerwalRonit RoyThugs of HindostanUdaanugly
nextHere’s how Thala Ajith is prepping for his next film with Vinoth!

within