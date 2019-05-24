This Thugs of Hindostan actor to be pitted against Jayam Ravi in JR 25

Lmk May 24 2019, 8.55 am May 24 2019, 8.55 am

The cast of R 25, Jayam Ravi’s upcoming milestone film with his Romeo Juliet, Bogan director Lakshman and producer Sujata Vijaykumar is seeing quite a few interesting additions. We have already reported that the young and pretty Nidhhi Agerwal will be making her Tamil debut in this film. She will be seen as a modern, well-educated girl, and will start shooting for the film from July 14. Her character is said to be a strong, peculiar one. We’ve come to know now that talented Bollywood actor Ronit Roy will also be making his Tamil debut in this film, in the role of the main antagonist.

Ronit is a proven character actor who has impressed the audiences with his performance in many hit Hindi films such as Udaan, 2 States, Ugly, Kaabil and Thugs of Hindostan. Ronit made his Telugu debut in the Jr NTR hit Jai Lava Kusa in 2017. He is now set to make his Tamil debut, pitted against Jayam Ravi. Given his credentials as a villain actor with a strong physique and commanding screen presence, sparks are bound to fly when he takes on Ravi in ‘JR 25’.

This landmark film of Ravi is said to be a Shankar style flick with a strong social awareness angle. Ravi will be playing a farmer for the first time. After films like Kaththi, Kanaa and the recent Maharshi, it looks like farmers issues will be at the forefront of this one as well.

It must be noted that Ravi’s recent hit Adangamaru also touched upon topical social issues and was well received for its intent and gripping screenplay. The film released amid tight competition for the Christmas weekend last year, along with other films like Maari 2, Kanaa, KGF and Seethakaathi, but still managed to have a good run in theaters.