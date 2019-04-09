This video of Allu Arjun meeting his fans through a hail storm is heartwarming!

Siddarthsrinivas April 09 2019, 4.09 pm April 09 2019, 4.09 pm

Stylish Tollywood star Allu Arjun met his fans on Monday evening, on account of his birthday. The actor, who enjoys a huge fan base all around South India, made his day special by meeting a score of fans at both his home and through a car drive. And now, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows a sea of people waving excitedly to the star, who is seen standing on the balcony. The fans don’t seem to be disturbed by the heavy hailstones which are pelting down, as they are more than excited to catch a glimpse of their favourite star waving at them.

Post this visit, the actor went out for a drive, waving to more fans from his moon roof. Allu Arjun shared a picture on his Instagram page, thanking all the fans for their love.

The actor, who was staying mum about his new projects post Naa Peru Surya, announced three new films altogether on his birthday. Allu Arjun will be teaming up with Sriram Venu, Sukumar and Trivikram Srinivas for his upcoming projects, which will be completed by the end of 2020. At the moment, he is in Palakollu to extend his support to Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party. After meeting the star-turned-politician, Allu Arjun has urged voters to vote for Janasena and is also lending his support to Nagababu in the Narsapuram Lok Sabha quarter.