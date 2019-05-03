This was Sargun Mehta's first job before she became a TV and Punjabi sensation

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 12.07 am May 03 2019, 12.07 am

The first earning and the first job has a special place in every person’s life and this gets even more special if the person is an actor. Like for Big B, his first movie ‘Saat Hindustani’ has a special place and he even takes every opportunity to share fond memories of that movie. Even Sushant Singh Rajput once used to be a background dancer in Shiamak Davar’s troupe.

So akin to Big B and Sushant, the expression queen Sargun Mehta too started her career through an ad film. The ad film was of DHL courier services in which Sargun Mehta played the role of a wife and that too of a crying wife. But those tears were not real, she cried using glycerin. For this job, Sargun earned ₹5,000. Though it may seem a small amount today, at that time it was a big amount for college going Sargun.

After some time, Sargun managed to get her first breakthrough when she was taken onboard to play the female lead in 12/24 Karol Bagh alongside Ravi Dubey, who also became her real-life husband later on. By the time 12/24 Karol Bagh came to an end, she had already become a familiar face in the TV industry.

After 12/24 Karol Bagh, she got another lead role in the show ‘Apno Ke Liye Geeta Ka Dharmayudh’ which aired on Zee TV in December 2010. Along with this show, she did some remarkable work in shows like Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath, Phulwa and Teri Meri Love Stories. While doing television shows, her talent was spotted by some directors and she started getting movie offers even then. Interestingly she also hosted the 2013-14 edition of Boogie Woogie, a show in which she was once rejected years ago as a contestant.

Later on, she took a call to do a Punjabi movie ‘Angrej’ which incidentally turned out to be a super-duper hit. Especially her role of ‘Dhan Kaur’ became extremely popular and her stature grew immensely after ‘Angrej’. But her ‘Qismat’ in Punjabi industry changed entirely last year after ‘Qismat’, where her pairing with Ammy Virk was lauded by everyone. You rock, girl!

At the moment, Sargun is pretty pumped up for the release of her forthcoming film Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh opposite Gippy Grewal. The film releases on 24 May 2019