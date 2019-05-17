Thozhar Venkatesan is not a communist but the film talks about communism!

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 7.03 pm May 17 2019, 7.03 pm

Thozhar Venkatesan is an upcoming Tamil film directed by Maha Shivan, who had taken his direction lessons under Suseenthiran and is now making his independent step into the field of direction. This film has newcomer Harishankar as the hero. To give company on the romantic department, Monica Chinnakotla from Telugu Desam has been brought on board. The film’s title might suggest that it is a story about communism as it translates to Comrade Venkatesan, in English. However, the director negates this statement and elaborates on the film and what it is all about.

In a recent media interaction, Maha Shivan was quoted as saying, “My hero is not a communist but my film will talk about the philosophy. It is about the problems middle-class people face because of the government's apathy towards important issues. My hero runs a soda factory and he loses his hand while travelling on a government bus. This incident completely changes his life and what happens after this is what my movie Thozhar Venkatesan is all about.” The director also says that this story has been inspired by a real-life incident.

He further adds, “When common men meet with accidents because of government buses, it is such an uphill task for them to obtain compensation from insurance companies. They make things so very difficult for ordinary men. My film bears the inefficiency and negligence in the government transport department and I am sure it will create a lot of buzzes.” Thozhar Venkatesan is set in Kanchipuram and having become impressed by the storyline, Suseenthiran himself is producing this venture along with Madhavi Harishankar for Kala Films. Sagishna Xavier is composing the tracks while Deva Selvam handles the camera work. Maha Shivan and Rajesh Kanna are editing this film.