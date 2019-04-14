Three years since Thalapathy Vijay's summer blockbuster Theri but it still trends!

Lmk April 14 2019, 8.45 pm April 14 2019, 8.45 pm

In Thalapathy Vijay’s career, Theri holds a very prominent place as it came after the unexpectedly big flop of Puli and emerged as a huge blockbuster success in the summer of 2016. The film completes 3 years since its release today and Vijay fans are celebrating with the trending hashtag #3YearsOfBlockbusterTHERI. Theri was a wholesome film which appealed to fans, family audience and kids. Atlee got the packaging perfectly right and GV Prakash spiced up the film with his enjoyable, massy background score and peppy songs. George Williams’ camera work, the punchy stunt scenes and the film’s social interest angle surrounding rape were other talking points.

The film had some release issues in Chengalpet but still managed to gross around 75 CR in TN. Theri was also the first Vijay film to gross more than 150 CR worldwide. Theri also cemented the Vijay - Atlee partnership strongly and the two have since delivered the mega blockbuster Mersal and are in the process of readying ‘Thalapathy 63’ for Diwali later this year.

Theri also introduced the adorable ‘Theri baby’ Nainika (actress Meena’s kid) who played Vijay’s daughter in the film. Samantha also impressed with her performance in the film and further established herself as a lucky pair for Vijay, after Kaththi. Theri did well in the overseas space and Kerala too, in addition to its great run in TN. It set non-Enthiran records in many circuits of TN, and in fact bettered Enthiran’s collections in Chennai.

We wish that ‘Thalapathy 63’ also emerges a resounding success like Theri and Mersal.