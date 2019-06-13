Siddarthsrinivas June 13 2019, 6.09 pm June 13 2019, 6.09 pm

Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming directorial Moothon is, unarguably, one of the most awaited films of the year, thanks to the interesting posters and promos that have been disclosed so far. The film has Nivin Pauly in the lead role and is said to focus on the story where a boy goes in search of his elder brother. At the sets of the film itself, Anurag Kashyap came on board to write the Hindi dialogues for the film, as most of its proceedings are set in Mumbai. And, now, through the making of this film, he has found the star for his next Hindi film, which is expected to go on floors soon.

View this post on Instagram I’m proud of you @roshan.matthew 😊😊😊. #moothon A post shared by Geetu Mohandas (@geetu_mohandas) on Jun 12, 2019 at 6:28am PDT

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday night, Geetu broke the news that Roshan Mathew is now a part of Anurag’s next film. Roshan, who made his debut as the antagonist in Puthiya Niyamam, went on to do many quality films such as Aanandam and Koode. The actor has impressed Anurag so much that the visionary director didn’t need to look any further for his lead hero. Geetu has revealed that the shoot of the film has commenced on Thursday in Mumbai. While it is obvious that fans would come up to her asking for an update on Moothon, Geetu has said that the film is in post-production and will be releasing soon.

Moothon features Shashank Arora as the negative lead. Geetu’s husband Rajeev Ravi, who has been receiving amazing praise for his work in Virus, is the cinematographer for the film. Moothon has been shot across various parts of India, apart from the Lakshadweep islands, which is where the story actually begins. The makers of the film are expected to put it out in three major languages, which are Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil. More announcements from the crew are expected in a month’s time.