In Com Staff August 01 2019, 2.08 pm August 01 2019, 2.08 pm

Vijay Sethupathi has been riding the high surf ever since the beginning of this year. The actor has been delivering hits one after the other and is also busy with quite a number of projects. Earlier this year, it was announced that he had signed a new project with Lalith Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, the Tamil Nadu distributor of 96. The film’s title was revealed as Thuglak and it is said to be a political film with elements of fantasy. Since then, there was no other update regarding this film but now our sources have exclusively told us that the film is all set to go on floors from Thursday, which is tomorrow. Not just that, the actress was chosen for the lead role has also been revealed to be Aditi Rao Hydari.

Talking to us exclusively, our sources revealed, “Vijay Sethupathi’s Thuglak will be launched tomorrow with an official pooja. Aditi Rao Hydari is playing the female lead alongside Sethupathi in this project.” This sure is great news for all fans and it will be very interesting to see Aditi and Vijay Sethupathi’s pairing! This movie is directed by debutante Delhi Prasad and produced by Seven Screen Studio Lalit Kumar. Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi would be seen essaying the role of a politician and the fantasy element will be involved in his character. This movie was set to go on floors this June but it looks like VSP wanted to complete his ongoing projects before starting out on this one.