Fans of Darshan are waiting with bated breath for the release of the hero’s next titled Thumbaa. As the release date of the film comes closer, anticipation for the film grows bigger too. To up the game, even more, the makers have now released the second trailer of the film just days ahead of its release! Just like the first one, this trailer too is VFX heavy and aesthetically beautiful. It is safe to say that it is nothing short of a VFX extravaganza! But, this trailer also stresses a bit more on humans and their cause of tourism preservation.

As it is already known, Darshan’s character comes to work in a forest where he meets Keerthi, who plays the role of a wildlife photographer. Together, along with a few friends, they have adventures inside the forests. While some adventures are with small squirrels, some are with the massive tigress. The tigress, in fact, plays the main lead in this film and we must say, the VFX work on her is incredible. Every video released has crossed more than a million views and surely the trailer too will see the same fate. The film is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi on June 21. The film is directed by Harish Ram and has Darshan, KPY Dheena and Keerthi Pandian in the lead roles.