Thumbaa's second single, Jilebara is a peppy high energy dance number

The young and promising talent, Darshan, who made his silver screen debut with Sivakarthikeyan's production venture, Kanaa, has now come up with his second film, Thumbaa. This jungle based fantasy adventure thriller is directed by Harish Ram LH and distributed by KJR Studios, who tasted huge success with the release of Ajith's Viswasam, earlier this year. Yesteryear actor and producer Arun Pandian's daughter, Keerthi Pandian makes her debut as a heroine with Thumbaa, while Vijay Television sensation Dheena plays the comedian. A song from the film, called Jilebara has now been released and it is a completely engaging fun track that is sure to impress the youngsters.

The song looks like it might pave the way for energetic dance moves and a few shots in the lyric video of the song is also suggestive of the same. The song is composed by Vivek - Mervin, the musicians' duo known for some blockbuster numbers. The lyrics are penned by Ku Karthik and has Vivek Siva, Mervin Solomon, and Jonita Gandhi rendering their voice for the song. The peppy mood is maintained throughout the song, thanks to the musical arrangement and programming of Vivek - Siva. The audio rights of the film are owned by Sony Music.

As we had reported earlier, Thumbaa is most likely to release on May 10 that has songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Vivek-Mervin, and Santhosh Dhayanadhi and the background score is composed by Santhosh. The first single, called Pudhusaattam, composed by Anirudh was released recently that did not get the needed attention from the audience.