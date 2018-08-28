Tik Tik Tik director starts working on his next, but without a hero!

Director Shakti Soundar Rajan’s Tik Tik Tik is one of the success stories of the year so far. The film went on to run for more than 50 days at the box office, rightly earning the tag of a hit. And ever since he got done with his commitments for the film, the director has been working on his next script which is touted to be on a bigger scale than what has come out so far.

Before Tik Tik Tik, Shakti Soundar Rajan was the first to introduce the zombie genre to Tamil cinema with Jayam Ravi’s Miruthan which turned out to be an average venture at the box office. He also did a dog-action thriller in Naaigal Jaakirathai with Sibiraj in the lead role.

And now, it looks like the director is in talks with actor Arya to play the lead in his next film. Though the genre of the same is unknown, we hear that Studio Green are very interested to bankroll this biggie and have already initiated the first set of discussions. If things do go right, we could see the film go on floors by the end of the year.