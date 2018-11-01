Tiruppur Subramaniam reiterates Sarkar's standing at the very top

Noted Kollywood distributor and trade expert Tiruppur Subramaniam is quite a vocal personality. He often creates a stir in the media with his frank and bold thoughts in his interviews. The veteran recently opened up about Sarkar's pre-release business and box office expectations.

Subramaniam is generally known to have a soft corner for Thalapathy Vijay and stated again in his latest interview that Vijay commands the best market in Kollywood currently. He reiterated that Sarkar stands at the top when it comes to pre-release business in Tamil Nadu. The TN theatrical rights of the film are valued at around Rs 81 crore. This is way higher than any of the films released so far.

Subramaniam also said that Baahubali 2, Mersal and Enthiran are the top 3 grossers in the state and that Sarkar has to beat Baahubali 2's mark in the if it has to emerge profitable and viable to all buyers. He said that the film has to gross more than Rs 150 crore in the state.

Sarkar's advance bookings will begin in all TN theatres on Friday. Sun Pictures are going all out with the film’s promotions on their TV channels. Vijay's fans and online cinema trackers are also doing their part in pushing the film's social media buzz to never seen before highs.