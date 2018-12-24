TN Box Office: Dhanush's Maari 2 leads the race comfortably

Dhanush’s latest release Maari 2, directed by Balaji Mohan, has taken the best opening among all the current releases, as expected. The film has received average reviews from critics but the general consensus is that it’s better than the first part. Mass masala lovers and Dhanush fans have given strong patronage to the film in theatres across the South, in its opening 3 days.

The 3-days Chennai city gross of Maari 2 is 1.31 CR. The total Tamil Nadu gross of the film is said to be around 11 CR. This is a very good figure considering the competition. Dhanush proves his opening pull and loyal fan base again with Maari 2. The team is expected to up the promotional activities to retain the opening momentum. Fans on social media are eagerly expecting the dance chartbuster ‘Rowdy Baby’ song video to be released.

Maari 2 leads the race followed by Jayam Ravi’s Adangamaru. Both these films are expected to be neck to neck in the next couple of weeks, leading to the Pongal biggies Petta and Viswasam. But it’s no secret that both Maari 2 and Adangamaru would have done way better in a less crowded release weekend.