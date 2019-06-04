In Com Staff June 04 2019, 12.17 am June 04 2019, 12.17 am

Suriya’s NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan, had a fairly good opening weekend in theatres. TN led the way in terms of the box office numbers while the Telugu states, Karnataka and Kerala didn’t contribute much. The opening 3 days TN gross of NGK is said to be close to 23 crores. Anjaan (2014) also had a comparative opening weekend performance, and both the films can now be called Suriya’s career-best openers in TN. The opening day of NGK was huge while the weekend was decent. The real test for the film begins on the weekdays. With the acceptance not being great, NGK will be up against it big time!

The release of Kolaigaran later this week will also make things more competitive for NGK. The Eid holiday on Wednesday is expected to boost the collections a fair bit; it must be noted that Salman Khan’s much awaited Bharat will also be releasing that day and it’s expected to do well in the urban belts of TN.

On the whole, the consensus on NGK is that it’s a film which has fallen way short of the lofty expectations. There are Suriya fans who are raving about the film mainly due to the love that they have for their star and also due to his phenomenal performance in the film. The majority of viewers have felt disappointed with Selvaraghavan’s work.