Acclaimed cinematographer Chezhian, who has won many awards for his camera work recently turned into a director and his debut film - To Let - won many hearts and awards. The film dealt with the trials and tribulations of an aspiring director, who finds it extremely difficult to find a house for him, his wife and son. To Let also talked about the problems one faces in the metro and a lower-middle-class individual’s struggles to make two ends meet. In the role of the lead character as Ilango, Santhosh Sreeram had done a brilliant job. After this film, he has signed one more now, titled Vattara Vazhakku.

Santhosh Sreeram is the son of poet Vikramadithyan, who is well known in literary circles. He has also acted in small roles in films like Naan Kadavul, Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu and the likes. After To Let, Santhosh has signed a film titled Vattara Vazhakku. About this, our sources stated, “Kannusamy Rajendran is directing Vattara Vazhakku, which will be produced for the Madhura Talkies banner by K S Studio Shankar. Raveena Ravi, the famous dubbing artist who made her on-screen debut in Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, is the heroine in this film. Suresh Manian is handling the cinematography and Venkat Raj is editing this film.”

About the theme of this film, our sources continued, “There are various films which have been released keeping Madurai as the core premise. However, Vattara Vazhakku is based on a true incident that happened in this area.” Our sources also add that this film will focus on humanity in life, in a very realistic and engaging manner. The film has been shot in Samayanallur and Sithalangudi areas and its surrounding places. The team is hopeful that the Tamil audiences would never let a content-rich film down and hence are sure that Vattara Vazhakku will be a winner all the way.