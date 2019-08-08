In Com Staff August 08 2019, 3.53 pm August 08 2019, 3.53 pm

It is the season of web-series and alternate media platforms. Slowly but steadily, many of the front-runners in the entertainment industry as well as popular actors, have begun to work in media other than films and television. We had recently mentioned that actress Meena is foraying into the digital platform with a web-series titled Karoline Kamakshi directed by Vivek, who is also directing his maiden film Boxer with Arun Vijay and Ritika Singh in the lead. Now, we hear that one more actor is debuting in a web-series. It is none other than the talented actor Guru Somasundaram, who will be working in Zee 5’s original web-series Topless, written by Dinesh Mohan.

Guru Somasundaram made his onscreen debut in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Aaranya Kaandam, as Kaalaiyan, which fetched him rave reviews. Further on, he has played many interesting roles in films like Jigarthanda, Joker, Thoongavanam, Yaakkai, Kuttramae Thandanai and Vanjagar Ulagam, to name a few. He is also awaiting the release of his upcoming films like Vettrimaaran’s Asuran with Dhanush and Maamanidhan. He was recently seen in director Vijay’s Devi 2. The web-series that Somasundaram would be a part of, is written by Dinesh Mohan along with Sanmargan. This series is co-produced by Soldiers’ Factory, which previously bankrolled Jai's Balloon. The shooting of Topless began in Chennai today.