Tovino Thomas admits to his expert kissing skills on screen

The team of Maari 2 had a long, detailed press meet in Chennai on Tuesday afternoon. The entire cast and crew, led by Dhanush and director Balaji Mohan were in attendance. Popular Malayalam hero Tovino Thomas, who plays the lead villain in the film also marked a charming presence. He said that he wasn’t comfortable in stage speaking but gave a good casual speech in English. He said that working with Dhanush was an inspirational experience for him and expressed his appreciation for the actor who has gone on to make his mark in Hollywood as well.

When the event’s anchor asked Tovino about his image as a romantic hero in Malayalam, Tovino said that he had played a variety of roles in his career and that he didn’t wish to restrict himself as just a lover boy. He also spoke openly about his ‘kissing’ skills.

“Yes, I’m good at it. Kamal sir has been an expert at doing such kissing scenes for many years but now they are creating a big fuss about it when I do such scenes in 2018. I guess we are going back in time”, remarked the handsome actor.

Sai Pallavi, the film’s heroine, appreciated Tovino for pulling off a convincing performance in a language that he wasn’t very comfortable at. Maari 2 is set for a grand release on December 21st.