Tovino Thomas, the latest sensation in Mollywood, is a busy man these days. Having debuted in Prabhuvinte Makkal in 2012 in a cameo, Tovino has come a long way. He has been a part of many notable films like ABCD, Koothara, You Too Brutus, 7th Day, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Charlie, Guppy, Oru Mexican Aparatha, Ezra, Godha and Mayaanadhi. Almost all these films achieved critical and commercial success, placing him among the list of the leading actors of Malayalam cinema of today. Guppy received critical acclaim and the film became a cult classic upon its DVD and digital release. Now, he is set to act in a cross-over film titled 563 St. Charles Street.

This film, as can be gauged from the title, is a horror thriller directed by Rony Roy, who is from Chicago. Rony Roy has the distinction of working with Abi Varghese in Monsoon Mangoes and Don Max in 10 Kalpanakal. 563 St. Charles Street will be Tovino Thomas’s first cross-over film and also Rony Roy’s debut in Malayalam. About the film, Rony Roy, in a statement, says, “It’s an amalgamation of horror and mystery, that is adapted from true events.” The team is right now in the process of finalizing the rest of the cast. They will be shooting extensively in America. They might shoot in Canada perhaps, after a while."