In Com Staff July 13 2019, 6.52 pm July 13 2019, 6.52 pm

Tovino Thomas, who is riding the wave with the success of Virus and Luca, has reportedly signed an offer where he will have his first crossover experience. Though we aren't sure which Tovino character is getting a lease of life in the upcoming horror flick named 563 St. Charles Street, the scarce little that we currently know is exciting enough. "It's a blessing for an actor to be able to work on films from different genres. Having debutante director Rony Roy, a veteran producer like B Rakesh sir, and a banner like Universal Cinema to bring this unique story to the silver screen makes it all the more special. Truly excited to be working on this project, which will also be my first crossover! Welcome to the menacing labyrinth that is 563 St. Charles Street..." wrote the actor on Facebook recently to let us know about the new project. He also adds a rather intriguing hashtag for the post - 'don't believe in what your eyes are telling you'.

Here's the post:

563 St. Charles Street, Tovino's first crossover movie and a horror flick, will have a storyline adapted from true events. The movie will have a mystery and will be shot in the US or Canada mostly. Rony Roy is also providing the story, and the screenplay is by Sangeeth Jain. The music is by Jakes Bejoy and Sreejith Sarang is handling the editing. Both Bejoy and Sarang were a part of the Prithviraj movie Ranam, which was also a crossover movie. Another artist who is joining 563 St. Charles Street from the sets of Ranam is cinematographer Jigme Tenzing.