Tovino Thomas to have three back to back releases in June!

The handsome hunk Tovino Thomas is currently on a roll! The actor just had two big releases and is currently on the favourite' list among the audiences. After gaining appreciation for his role in Lucifer, he impressed audiences once again with his chops in Uyare. What follows is another busy month for the actor. Tovino is set to impress his fans once with not one but three films coming out in June! In addition to Virus and And The Oscar Goes To, Tovino Thomas has another release coming up — Luca. Another movie named Virus, releasing on June 7, revolves around the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala.

Tovino will also be seen as an aspiring filmmaker in the film - And The Oscar Goes To and is all set to release on June 21. Reportedly, his film Luca is all set to release on June 28! Reports also state that he will be seen playing the role of an artist in this film. Now, whether it is a good thing or not to have back-to-back releases, that we'll know once his projects hit the theatres. Even though many actors try to pan out the releases of their films, Tovino seems to have chosen the other route and decided not to keep his fans waiting for a long time!

Virus will see Aashiq Abu’s direction and it will have Revathy, Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Dileesh Pothan, Madonna Sebastian, Kunchacko Boban and Soubin Shahir. And The Oscar Goes To is being helmed by Salim Ahmed and it will also have Anu Sithara and Sreenivasan in the supporting cast. Lastly, Luca is being directed by Arun Bose and Tovino will be seen alongside Ahaana Krishna in this film. Apart from these movies, the actor also has Kalki and Kilometers and Kilometers in his kitty.