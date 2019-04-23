Tragedy averted for Sargun Mehta during the shoot Of Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh!

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 11.21 pm April 23 2019, 11.21 pm

Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh is slated to release on May 24 and stars Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta as the lead couple, this is the first time ever that both these stars will be sharing screen space. The film is directed by Karan Guliani and produced by Sumit Dutt, Anupama Katkar and Eara Dutt. It will release under the banner Sumit Dutt & Dreambook Productions in association with Leostride entertainment.

Recently, the team shared a video where Gippy Grewal is seen talking about an accident that happened during the shoot of Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh. While shooting for a sequence at a fort, the actors were supposed to ride a camel. Sargun, as stated by Gippy, fell off the camel and hurt her shoulder.

Though the man said that his leading lady was in immense pain and was even unable to follow the dance steps but, in the video, Sargun is seen laughing it all off and even showing that she's perfectly fine to dance.

Wanna know the whole story? Watch this video shared by Gippy Grewal on his social media handles.