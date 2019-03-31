Tragic death: A gas cylinder blast scene at a Kannada film shoot kills mom and daughter who were watching it

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 10.27 am March 31 2019, 10.27 am

We have heard of tragedies in the shooting spot due to many reasons. But it seems to be a sad case of a mishap that happened to a mom and daughter who were watching a shoot sequence. The unit of Kannada film Ranam was shooting a car blast scene in the Bagalur industrial area of Krishnagiri district yesterday, the 29th March, when the debris from the blast scene killed Sumera aged 28 and her daughter Arya aged 8 instantly. Another man and his child were also injured and were admitted to Ambedkar hospital in Bangalore.

The film Ranam is directed by Samudra and features Chethan Ahimsa and Chiranjeevi Sarja in lead roles. It is reported that Chethan was just doing a cameo and his portion was completed a few months ago. He was not shooting yesterday but had rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident. Our sources add, “It is mandatory that the unit takes prior permission from the fire department and police. It looks like they have not done in this case. The enquiry has begun”.

As per the initial reports coming in, the unit appears to have been slackened towards ensuring safety measures. It is said that shooting of such blast sequences would have to be done in a highly controlled and supervised atmosphere and that no onlookers should be allowed to stand anywhere in the vicinity of such a sequence. Also, the stunt masters usually fix the level of gas in the cylinders to ensure the level of the explosion which directly controls the flying pieces from the blast sequence. We are not sure if these things were taken care of. It is indeed tragic and let us hope it is a lesson for all those involved.