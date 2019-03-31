image
Sunday, March 31st 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Tragic death: A gas cylinder blast scene at a Kannada film shoot kills mom and daughter who were watching it

Regional

Tragic death: A gas cylinder blast scene at a Kannada film shoot kills mom and daughter who were watching it

The film Ranam is directed by Samudra and features Chethan Ahimsa and Chiranjeevi Sarja in lead roles.

back
Chethan AhimsaChiranjeevi Sarjagas cylinderRanamSamudra
nextLucifer Movie Review: Well made commercial fanboy tribute to Lalettan with wonderful overall performances!

within