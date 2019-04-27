Trailer of Director Aashiq Abu's Virus is hard-hitting and intense, shouldn't be missed!

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 7.33 pm April 27 2019, 7.33 pm

It is said that the world is going to be ruled by Viruses which are going to hold humanity to ransom. With the medical science coming out with different kinds of viruses and its threat every day, the Malayalam film Virus has aptly taken on the subject of the deadly Nipah virus that shook the state last year. Directed by Aashiq Abu of Mayanadhi fame, the trailer of the film Virus is out and it seems to be one film that has taken its name very seriously.

The three-minute trailer clearly showcases the grim and the helpless feel due to the attack of this virus on humans. It opens with a voice-over that explains about the ailment and also adds that there is no vaccination or any treatment protocol. The trailer clearly demonstrates the fear in people’s mind about this virus which is amped up by the BGM of Sushin Shyam. It showcases multiple human emotions such as fright, helplessness, selfishness, paranoia and also compassion.

Virus boasts of an imposing cast list in the form of Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Rahman, Parvathy, Indrajith Sukumaran, Soubin Shahir, Rima Kallingal, Indrans, Revathy, Remya Nambeesan, Sreenath Bhasi, Madonna Sebastian, Dileesh Pothan and others. Kunchacko Boban essays the role of the chief Doctor Suresh Rajan, while Rima Kallingal plays nurse Lini. Rajeev Ravi and Shyju Khalid have handled cinematography. The trailer has got a phenomenal response on YouTube and is expected to act as another feather in the cap of the highly respected Malayalam film industry. Virus is slated to release on June 7 worldwide.