  3. Regional
Trailer of Director Aashiq Abu's Virus is hard-hitting and intense, shouldn't be missed!

Regional

Trailer of Director Aashiq Abu's Virus is hard-hitting and intense, shouldn't be missed!

The Malayalam film Virus has aptly taken on the subject of the deadly Nipah virus that shook the state last year.

back
Aashiq AbuNipahTrending In Southvirus
nextMohanlal’s Lucifer dubbed in Tamil; to release on this date in Tamil Nadu

within