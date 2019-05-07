  3. Regional
RX 100 hero Kartikeya's 2nd film Hippi will have its trailer released on May 9!

Trailer of Kartikeya's 2nd film titled Hippi will release on this date!

Hippi is a bilingual film written and directed by TN Krishna.

