Trailer of Kartikeya's 2nd film titled Hippi will release on this date!

May 07 2019, 5.15 pm

Kartikeya has been riding high on the success of his film RX 100 and along with that his upcoming project Hippi has also been the talk of the town. Hippi is a bilingual film written and directed by TN Krishna. It has two heroines namely Payal Rajput and Digangana Suryavanshi who are both playing the love interests of Kartikeya’s character in the film. The teaser of the film got a lot of fans talking and now the announcement of the trailer has been made too! It is all set to be unveiled on May 9.

Kartikeya took to Twitter to announce that after the huge love that the film’s teaser received, the trailer is all set to be out on May 9 and he also asked his fans to be ready to witness ‘mad hippiness’. The teaser of the film was all about the actor’s steamy body and several liplocks with his actresses. Fans got to see the actor's chiseled body, leaving women to swoon over his charm. The film is bankrolled by producer and distributor Kalaipuli S Thanu jointly under the banners of Asian Cinemas and V Creations and it is all set to see a release on June 7.

Hippi will see RD Rajasekhar as the cinematographer, Praveen KL as the editor and Nivas K Prasanna as the music composer. Meanwhile, reports state that Kartikeya is currently working on four movies and he has said earlier that he wants to experiment with different types of characters. Stay tuned for further updates!