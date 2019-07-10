In Com Staff July 10 2019, 5.17 pm July 10 2019, 5.17 pm

Fahadh Faasil is, no doubt, one of the best actors in the Malayalam industry, currently. He has wowed the audiences with several films of his. He has already had a rocking first half of the year with Super Deluxe, Kumbalangi Nights and Athiran. Now, he is looking forward to his next, titled Trance. As already known, the film has been in production for almost 2 years now. According to reports, recently, the team completed a schedule in Amsterdam and the post-production is set to begin soon. The same report in a leading media states that the team has to shoot a few scenes in Ernakulam, post which the next stage of the film will begin. Now, according to a widely circulating report, the release date of the film has been fixed for Christmas, in 2019!

The first look of Trance was released a while back and it showed Fahadh sitting on a cot and two pairs of legs hanging above him. This piqued the interest of many and since then the anticipation level is very high. Now that the release date is out, fans will really be looking forward to this holiday. Trance is directed by Anward Rasheed and scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. The film has been bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. It stars Fahadh in the lead role along with Nazriya, Gautham Menon, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Putharen in pivotal roles.

Anwar will be back to direction after six long years as his last directorial venture was Usthad Hotel, scripted by Anjali Menon, with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Earlier it was reported that Fahadh plays a priest in this film. But, no other details are out yet. Let’s wait and see how this one turns out to be…