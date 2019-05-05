Trisha accepts Charmme's marriage proposal, fans exaggerate the situation!!!

In Com Staff May 05 2019, 3.48 pm May 05 2019, 3.48 pm

Trisha the beauty queen of South Indian celebrated her 36th birthday yesterday, the 4th of May. Though the actress was in not in India, entire South India was buzzing with wishes for Trisha. Several celebrities across all the major film industries of India had showered their wishes through Twitter for Trisha. However, one tweet by Tollywood heroine Charmme Kaur wishing Trisha generated a huge buzz online.

She, in a funny way, asked Trisha to get married to her and in reply, the Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya girl said: “I said yes already.” Though it is evident that this conversation was just for fun and nothing more than that, fans really got excited and started exaggerating the situation.

Baby I love u today n forever 😘 Am on my knees waiting for u to accept my proposal 💍 let’s get married😛😛 ( now toh it’s legally allowed also 😛 ) #happybirthday @trishtrashers 😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/e2F3Zn3Dp3 — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) May 4, 2019

Trisha and Charmme have been good friends for a long time, it all started when they acted together as sisters in a Telugu film titled Pournami which released back in 2006. Charmme also did a cameo in a Telugu film King which had Trisha playing the female lead. Apart from these two films, the duo has never together in the past 10 years but their bonding seems to only increase day by day. Often, we get to see photos of Trisha and Charmme partying together.

When it comes to professional front, Trisha who is fresh from the success of 96 and Petta has a couple of interesting projects lined up for releases like Raangi and Paramapadham Vilayattu whereas Charmme is lying low because of some poor choice of scripts in the recent past.