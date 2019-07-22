In Com Staff July 22 2019, 7.46 pm July 22 2019, 7.46 pm

Only recently, we reported how Gemini Ganesan and Savitri’s grandson, Abhinay Vaddi, would be seen in a film along with Simran and Trisha. Now, we have an additional input on this project. The title of this film has been firmed up as Sugar! It is indeed a sweet news to see the two beautiful ladies in the same film. We last saw them together in Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial - Rajinikanth’s Petta - in January 2019. Sugar is being produced by All In All Pictures and directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan, of Sadhuram 2 fame. One might expect Sugar to be a sweet romantic story but, apparently, it is an adventure thriller.

The film’s shooting has been going on for a while and they just have around ten days of shoot left to be completed. While Abhinay Vaddi plays Simran’s pair in the film, he is said to have more combination scenes with Trisha. Abhinay plays a swimmer in this film. Comedian Sathish also has an important role, whose presence will be noticed in the movie from the middle. Jagapathi Babu from Tollywood, too, has a pivotal role in Sugar. The crew maintains that, despite having experienced artists in the film, every character has been given adequate scope to showcase their acting chops.

Simran has been busy in her second innings. Post working in Rajinikanth’s Petta, she has quite a few films in the pipeline. The list includes Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram, which has been delayed for quite a long time; Selva’s Vanangamudi, where she will be sharing screen space with Arvind Swami and Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. On the other hand, Trisha has Garjanai directed by Sundar Balu, Sathuranga Vettai 2 with Nirmal Kumar, Thirugnanam’s Paramapadha Vilayaattu and Saravanan’s Raangi. With Sumanth Radhakrishnan’s Sugar also added to this list, Trisha’s fans can look forward to a good year of their favourite actress's films.