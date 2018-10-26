image
Friday, October 26th 2018
English
Trisha calls Ajith her all-time favorite

Regional

Trisha calls Ajith her all-time favorite

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 26 2018, 6.03 pm
back
Actress SamanthaEntertainmentjYOTHIKAKeerthy SureshnayanthararegionalThala AjithTrisha Krishnan
nextAMMA row: Rima Kallingal takes a dig at Dulquer for being diplomatic
ALSO READ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: We have fixed the date for our baby’s arrival

Samantha Akkineni: The only South Indian actress with eight 100 crore films

Former Bigg Boss contestant Namithan ties that knot with Veerendra Choudary