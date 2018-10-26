Trisha calls Ajith her all-time favorite

After the astounding success of 96, which is now a proud 50-crore grosser worldwide, Trisha went on to complete her portions in Rajinikanth’s Petta which marks her first-time pairing with the Superstar. The actress is now taking a short break before she moves on to her new project which is touted to be a women-centric drama.

In a recent interview to Vikatan, a Tamil magazine, Trisha has opened up about her favourites in the industry and has also appreciated fellow actresses in the industry. The actress called Ajith her all-time favourite, saying that he is somebody who never acts in front of others and always stays true to his original character.

Speaking about Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha said that he is one person who is always special to her. “I love the way in which he handles things with great patience. Recently, I saw the speech which he gave out at the Sarkar audio launch. I’m totally impressed with the way in which he has maintained his young look over the years.”

Trisha also had nice things to say about her current competitors in the industry – Nayanthara, Jyothika, Samantha and Keerthy Suresh. She admitted that she is in awe of Nayanthara’s success as a lead heroine, while it was Keerthy Suresh’s performance in Mahanati which left her speechless.