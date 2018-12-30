Trisha gives a 5 star rating to one of 2018's classics, any guesses?

As the year draws to the close, Pariyerum Perumal is widely being recognised as the best Tamil movie of 2018 by movie buffs, celebrities, and the audience. The film was released on September 28 in an extremely crowded release time with many big films like Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and then subsequently 96 and Ratsasan ruling the roost. But it managed to have a long run in theaters purely on its merit.

Pariyerum Perumal established director Mari Selravaj and lead actor Kathir as talents to watch out for. The producer of the film, Pa. Ranjith is now a proud man collecting awards for the film at many important events and gatherings. The latest celebrity fan for Pariyerum Perumal is ace actress Trisha who has given a 5-star rating for the film in her Instagram story. She also expressed her love for the three main characters in the film - the lead pair Perumal, Jo, and the dog Karuppi.

Trisha is a self-confessed animal lover, and the film must’ve resonated with her even more due to its surreal depiction of the dog. The Pariyerum Perumal team must be feeling extra special with this recognition from one of the biggest names in South Indian cinema.