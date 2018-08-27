Trisha goes bob for her next with Rajinikanth?

If you are an ardent fan of Trisha, get ready to witness the new avatar of the svelte beauty. It looks like Trisha has undergone a makeover by chopping her hair short for her next film with Rajinikanth. She shared a picture of her new haircut on Sunday, and her fans got really excited, assuming it to be her look for the film, which is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The star also replied to quite a few tweets and teased her followers by neither confirming nor denying their assumptions and theories about her look.

But connecting the dots, one can safely say that this could be Trisha's look for the Rajinikanth film as a high-profile lady like her won't drastically cut her tresses unless it’s absolutely essential right?

Meanwhile, Trisha is getting glowing reviews for her appearance in the trailer, teaser, and stills of 96, where she co-stars with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in her career. She is at her very best in this romantic flick, directed by Prem Kumar and her chemistry with Sethupathi is sure to set screens on fire. The film is slated to release in early September and is sure to take a good opening due to the significant impact created by the songs and the trailer. The disastrous run of some of her recent films like Nayagi and Mohini at the box office seems to be a thing of the past.