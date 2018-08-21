Trisha in a Rajinikanth film - her circle is complete!

In her illustrious career, Trisha has been paired with almost all of the top Tamil heroes, from Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram to Dhanush, STR and Vijay Sethupathi. All this while, Rajinikanth was the only hero with whom she hadn't shared screen space. That too is soon to happen since she has been now booked for the Superstar's in-progress film with Karthik Subbaraj and Sun Pictures. The film also has the likes of Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Bobby Simhaa, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Megha Akash and Malavika Mohanan. It is a true-blue multi-starrer!

In a recent interview, Simran (another first-time actor in a Rajini film) had revealed that she would be paired with the Superstar. So does this mean that Trisha will be paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi, making it a repeat of their '96' pairing? '96' will be hitting the theaters soon.

Trisha will be able to put the disastrous result of Mohini behind her, thanks to this big new project that she has bagged. This tweet of Trisha suggests that the actress is genuinely pleased.

Both Simran and Trisha may well be seeing this Rajinikanth film as a vindication of all their efforts and successes over the years. As they say, better late than never!