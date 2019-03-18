Trisha in talks for Badla Tamil remake, producer Dhananjayan acquires the remake rights

Badla, which is an official remake of Oriol Paulo’s Spanish film, The Invisible Guests, stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The film is doing extraordinarily well at the Box Office and it is getting rave reviews for the story and the incredible acting. Now, we have some exclusive news for you regarding this. Our sources have informed us that producer Dhananjayan has acquired the remake rights of this film. Isn’t that absolutely exciting?

Our source said, “Kaatrin Mozhi fame producer Dananjayan has acquired the rights for the remake of Hindi film Badla. The team is planning to rope in Trisha to play Taapsee Pannu’s role. Official announcements will be made soon.” Badla is an out and out thriller that revolves around a murder. A lady mysteriously finds herself in a hotel room with the dead body of her lover and she swears she has not murdered him. That is when she hires a lawyer to fight her case.

It will be interesting to see how well Trisha is able to portray Taapsee’s role. Also we are looking forward to see who is chosen to play Amitabh? Will it be Ajith again? The film is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and it is a true justice to the original film. The film has already considered to be one of the profitable ventures of the year so far and it continues to do well at the box office and seems unstoppable. Let’s wait and watch to see how well the remake with Trisha will fair. Stay tuned for more updates!