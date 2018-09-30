Trisha to begin shooting for Petta on this date

The team of 96 met the press in Chennai on Saturday. Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi, the lead pair, charmed the media with their presence and speeches, ahead of the release of the film on October 4. Trisha looked super cute in her new short-haired look for Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta. She will begin shooting for Petta on October 1st in Varanasi and will have a month-long schedule there. She didn't reveal much about her role in the film, as expected.

About 96, Trisha said that she was feeling really nervous due to the big hype surrounding the film and how people are already talking about a possible blockbuster. She complimented composer Govind for elevating the film with his songs and said that director Premkumar extracted some magical moments from the actors during the shoot.

Trisha also added that Vijay Sethupathi was an effortless actor and that 96 was the kind of film in which the performers weren't required to 'act' deliberately.

Coming to the recently announced Telugu remake of the film, Trisha expressed her own doubts on whether the magic and impact of the original can be recreated again. She, however, didn't put down the concept of remakes entirely, by saying that she herself has acted in many remake films.